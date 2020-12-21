Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $380,000 Holdings in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.51% of Great Elm Capital worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

GECC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Great Elm Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $4.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. Great Elm Capital Co. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Great Elm Capital Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.