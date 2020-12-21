Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 200,930 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 79.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,930 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.89 million, a P/E ratio of -933.00 and a beta of 1.48. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other City Office REIT news, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

