PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,676 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $33.78 on Monday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04.

