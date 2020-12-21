ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $340,000 Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $199,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $32,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $650,125. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

