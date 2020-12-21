Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.74% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSBE opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.