ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Brigham Minerals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,456,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 813,966 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 42.9% during the third quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 99.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 375,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

