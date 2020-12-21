SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS SPXXF opened at $8.40 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.
About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
