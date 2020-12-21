California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 814,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southern Copper by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after buying an additional 744,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 596,986 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

