Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCP opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GCP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

