75,343 Shares in Teucrium Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat during the third quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Get Teucrium Wheat alerts:

WEAT stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Teucrium Wheat has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teucrium Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.