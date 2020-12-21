Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 67.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

