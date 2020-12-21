Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 14,235 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $151,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

