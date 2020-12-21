Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,763 Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atkore International Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,817.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $3,645,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

