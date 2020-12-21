BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Insider Sells $1,138,600.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $56.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.