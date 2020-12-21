Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells $340,772.40 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $340,772.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,541,545.48.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $125.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.38. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $129.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 23.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.