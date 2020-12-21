EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $532,561.04 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVTC opened at $42.04 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,991,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $604,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.