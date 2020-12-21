Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells $425,378.65 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $62.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Community Bank System by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 149,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

