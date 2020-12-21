JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 27,103 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1,070.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,827,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

