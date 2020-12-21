Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.16.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.