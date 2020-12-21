36,337 Shares in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.18. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

