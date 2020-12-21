Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Kemper’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kemper by 44.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at $922,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $76.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.86. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

