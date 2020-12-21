Canaccord Genuity Boosts Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $28.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 644.16 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $117,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

