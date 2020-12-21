Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Stratasys by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

