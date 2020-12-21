Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,700 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth $211,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.24. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

