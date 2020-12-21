Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after buying an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,895,000 after acquiring an additional 94,154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $71,796,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.22.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

