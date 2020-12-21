Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,552,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,398,000 after acquiring an additional 647,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,366,000 after purchasing an additional 96,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 714,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 179,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $56.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $56.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.