Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JD.com were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Shares of JD stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

