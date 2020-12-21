Barclays Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.12, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.