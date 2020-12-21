JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,843 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Unilever Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL opened at $58.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

