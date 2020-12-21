Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 26,095 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 546.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nokia were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Nokia by 979.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 546,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 495,700 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Nokia by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 72,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

