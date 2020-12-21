Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 17 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 5,150.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:Y opened at $593.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $593.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.20. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

