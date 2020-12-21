Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,300 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 103.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

