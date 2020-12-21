CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

CNF opened at $3.45 on Friday. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 422.30 and a quick ratio of 422.30. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

