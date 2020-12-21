Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.71.

KDP opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,105,000 after buying an additional 4,050,421 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

