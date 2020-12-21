Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.93. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

