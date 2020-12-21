NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.88.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.