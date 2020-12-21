AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 72.57%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 130.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

