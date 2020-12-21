NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,242 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of NIC worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NIC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in NIC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NIC by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 361,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in NIC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

EGOV stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.26.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

