The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 159,127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 207.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 270,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.