AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Methode Electronics worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 139,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,706 shares of company stock worth $1,528,266. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

MEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.