56,159 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $12.37 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

