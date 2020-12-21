Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pioneer Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of PBFS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

