Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE:KNL opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.01 million, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.91. Knoll has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 243.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

