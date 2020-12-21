Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NYSE:KNL opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.01 million, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.91. Knoll has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter.
About Knoll
Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.
