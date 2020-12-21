AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.23. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

