Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 12,417 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,145 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Societe Generale cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $76.61 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.