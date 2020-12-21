Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

