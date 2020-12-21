Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 123,893 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $61.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

