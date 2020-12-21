Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

