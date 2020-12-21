Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,855,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $21,232,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 942,133 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,924.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NARI. ValuEngine lowered Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of NARI opened at $71.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

