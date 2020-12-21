Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,804,358 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after buying an additional 642,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADT by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,512 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 379,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,192,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

ADT stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

